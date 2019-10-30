Local pets participated in a four-legged fashion show Tuesday evening during the 6th Annual Howl-o-Ween Dog Costume Contest at Timmerman Elementary.
Canines of all shapes and sizes participated along with their dressed-up owners, vying for the coveted People’s Choice Award. This year’s prize was taken home by Cora Kohlmeier and her furry friend, JJ, who stood out as Ariel and Sebastian from “The Little Mermaid” in a field that also included the likes of Bob Ross, Batman and Robin, Charlie Brown and Snoopy and even a couple unicorns.
The event wasn’t just for bragging rights, however, as entry fees and other funds were donated to benefit the Emporia Animal Shelter. Timmerman Strategist and Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter Board Member Connie Coleman said the raised total of $425 would go a long way toward providing animals with needed veterinary care and food supplies.
“This year we raised the most we’ve ever raised ...” Coleman said. “It’s a great community event that helps raise awareness for the shelter and their needs as well, and each year we get more and more entries. It’s something that both the kids and adults can look forward to, and it’s really fun to see everyone participate.”
Great job, kids! Pets are just the best! Animal Control facilities are our #1 choice when it comes to acquiring a pet.
Agreed! Just remember to never vaccinate them or they may get autism and fall off the edge of the earth!
