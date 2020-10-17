State Senator Barbara Bollier traveled to Emporia’s Fremont Park Friday afternoon to share policy and host a dialogue with local voters on some of the upcoming Nov. 3rd election’s most pressing issues.
Bollier, a registered Democrat who left the Republican Party in 2018, currently represents the state’s 7th district (Johnson County’s Mission Hills area) in Topeka. She is challenging Republican Roger Marshall for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by longtime Senator Pat Roberts.
A retired doctor with more than a decade of experience in the field, Bollier hopes to focus on health-based legislation if elected, having already pushed for state Medicaid expansion during her time in the statehouse.
“I’m going to be very clear,” Bollier said. “My job as a U.S. Senator from Kansas is to bring up what Kansans need and want. The number one issue I hear in this state is healthcare affordability and accessibility. I believe, from a democratic side, in supporting the Affordable Care Act, keeping private insurance in place and bringing forward a public option buy-in. Right now, we have an exchange and it’s not cheap enough.”
Bollier touched on her frustration with Marshall’s campaign, saying that she was not only concerned with the combative tone taken in many of his advertisements, but also the “misrepresentations” she believed were present on matters of healthcare and other topics.
“Roger Marshall said ‘no’ to negotiating pharmaceutical prices with drug companies,” Bollier said. “That is something that is so within our grasp and something every other country is able to do, and we need to do that. So, [for people] just voting down party lines, that’s what you’ll get. It’s hurting anybody who uses medication, which I think is probably going to be almost all of us at some point.”
Another pressing need Bollier heard during her travels was for continued funding of both K-12 and higher education in the state. During Friday’s event, she pledged to allocate the necessary funding for such areas, saying education was an avenue for improvement
“One of the things I’ve loved about being a Kansan is that we value education so deeply because that’s our path,” Bollier said. “That’s how we move forward. When I ultimately changed parties, part of it was because of this [effort] to restrain public education.”
In closing, Bollier promised she would value policy over party in Washington, just as she had strived to do during her time at the state level. Referencing her campaign signs — which feature a red and blue, double helix shape representing a relationship and necessary collaboration between republicans and democrats — she said she would have no problem working across party lines if it meant the betterment of her constituents.
“I’ve always been independent-minded,” Bollier said. “Anybody that’s worked with me will know that they might get frustrated because I’m about doing the right thing and always have been … When you distort and take everything out of context, you can make a person sound like anything, but I’m in the middle of the road [between parties]. I support education. I support equality. I support fiscal, sound budgets. I voted for balanced budgets … I’ve kept taxes low. What else can I say?”
— For more information on Bollier’s campaign, vist bollierforkansas.com.
(4) comments
"...some of the upcoming Nov. 3rd election’s most pressing issues." Aside from incorrect grammar, that statement is the mot ridiculous statement ever. There is only one issue this November 3rd, and that is to purge the federal government of that foul-mouthed Nazi-loving animal in the Oval Office, that sorriest excuse for a human beng, all his Republican enablers in the House and Senate that are running, and every Republican at every level of local government. Every one. There simply is no other issue. Every other issue pales in significance. After that is achieved, then and only then can we concern ourselves of fine-tuning minor things like health care, crop and dairy socialism, and voting rights. Right now there are four years of destruction that has to be reversed.
As a Democrat, I've been desperately disappointed in Barbara Bollier! The fact that she the Patriot Act -- a piece of incredibly significant and in many ways problematic legislation passed in response to the Sept. 11 attacks -- with trade legislation during a Zoom call with Kansas farmers recently really shockingly illustrated unprepared she is to become a United States Senator. She's even disappointing on what one might reasonably think would be her signature issue, healthcare. While she correctly diagnoses Kansans concerns affordability and accessibility (which is directly impacted by affordability), her proposed solution actually adds bloat and wasteful inefficiency to a system that already wastes $500 billion a year and would actually increase its cost. Marshall doesn't have the solution but at least he isn't proposing to make the system worse! Bollier's highly privileged background may make her the candidate of choice for the Emily's List elite, but she's not at all representative of Kansans and she's demonstrated that she can't represent us. Four years ago I would never have imagined I would be voting for Marshall for U.S. Senate, but I will be. The Kansas Democratic Party really let all Kansans down with this choice.
You write as if the location of the deck chairs on the Titanic is important. Marshall with his pointless platitudes will just speed up the sinking.
I'm afraid that's where you're wrong, Hollowed Ground. Marshall's proposal is most certainly the slowly sinking ship. But Bollier's proposal is akin to building a superstructure on top of it, and that will only make it sink faster -- the very last thing Kansans need in the middle of a pandemic. I understand that Bollier is an anesthesiologist who has not practices for awhile and is perhaps not overly familiar with the complexities that are creating such massive waste and inefficiency in the existing system. But she should be considering the views of Physicians for a National Healthcare Program as opposed to those whose aim is to personally profit at the expense of American patients and taxpayers. It's just more evidence of her poor judgment -- and this in the one and only area where she might have some expertise.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.