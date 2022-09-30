While Florida recovers from an overwhelming amount of rain due to Hurricane Ian, some area farmers may be longing for a little for their land.
This week's U.S. Drought Monitor report shows conditions worsening in Lyon County. It shows 91% of the county in at least “moderate drought,” with 12% in a higher-level “severe drought.”
Chase County is only a bit better, with 71% in at least moderate drought and 10% in severe drought.
Greenwood County is worse, with nine percent now in a top-level “exceptional drought” and 60% in “extreme drought.”
At the top level, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says the “ground is cracking” and "large dust storms can occur."
The fact that the area is entering its driest season of the year does not help. With no rain expected Friday, Emporia Municipal Airport should end September with 1.06 inches of rain. That's more than two inches below normal.
Cottonwood Falls should end the month at 1.61 inches of rain, missing the September normal by about 1.8 inches.
The next several days will provide no rain relief. Mostly sunny days are forecast through next Thursday, with daytime highs in the 80-degree range. Overnight lows will be comfortable, between 48-56.
