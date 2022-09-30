Drought map - 9.29.22

Five levels of drought are shown on this federal map. Emporia is in a "moderate" drought area, while southern Greenwood County now has highest-level "exceptional" drought.

 Courtesy Drought,gov

While Florida recovers from an overwhelming amount of rain due to Hurricane Ian, some area farmers may be longing for a little for their land.

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor report shows conditions worsening in Lyon County. It shows 91% of the county in at least “moderate drought,” with 12% in a higher-level “severe drought.”

