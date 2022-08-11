An Emporia man was injured late Wednesday when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed north of Admire.
A statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Santiago Hernandez, 25, became drowsy while traveling south on K-99 around 4:50 p.m. He went off the road and flipped his car once near Road 390.
