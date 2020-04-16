Automatic mailings are now complete to all registered Democrats for the 2020 Kansas Democratic Presidential Primary. Any registered Democrat who did not receive or misplaced their ballot may now request a replacement ballot.
Before requesting a replacement ballot, voters should verify their registration, party affiliation and mailing address. This may be done by going to Ksvotes.org. Those without internet access may contact the Lyon County Democratic Party at 620-412-8786 for assistance. Please allow 24 hours for any changes to party affiliation or address to process before requesting a ballot.
Ballot replacement may be completed by filling out a request on-line at https://kansasdems.org/2020primary or by calling the Kansas Democratic State Party office at 785-234-0425.Anyone registered after April 5th will not receive an automatically mailed ballot. Request for a ballot must be made via on-line or phone. Last day to request a ballot is April 24, 2020.
New registrations and ballot requests may still be processed. To register to vote or change party affiliation, go to Ksvotes.org. Currently registered Unaffiliated/Independent or Republican voters may switch party affiliation to vote. Voters must be registered as a Democrat to vote in the Presidential
Primary. Please allow 24 hours before requesting a ballot to allow processing of registration.
All ballots must be returned by mail and received at the KDP state office no later than May 2, 2020. NO IN-PERSON VOTING SITES WILL BE AVAILABLE. Previously planned in-person voting and ballot collection sites were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Contact the Lyon County Democratic Party at 620-412-8786 for assistance with ballots or questions.
