Details are sketchy about a deadly crash Wednesday night on Interstate 35 near Lebo.
A Kansas Highway Patrol report says the wreck occurred around 6:25 p.m. four miles east of Lebo. A northbound vehicle went off the highway, hit a bridge post and stopped in a ditch.
Troopers have yet to release how many people were killed or their names. The Coffey County Sheriff's office had no additional information Thursday morning.
