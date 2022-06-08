June 8 marks a sobering weather anniversary in Emporia. But while flooding was a concern Wednesday morning, this year tornadoes are not.
The Cottonwood River between Plymouth and Neosho Rapids was 3.7 feet above flood stage Tuesday night. But it's expected to fall below flood stage by Wednesday evening.
The Neosho River was one foot above flood stage at Neosho Rapids Tuesday night. That's high enough to cause flooding on Road 145. Bu that river should return to its banks by noon Wednesday.
Both rivers remained under a National Weather Service flood warning through Tuesday morning.
Emporia Municipal Airport received at least 0.91 inches of rain from showers early Wednesday, after receiving 0.27 inches Tuesday. A recording station three miles northwest of the city reported 0.20 inches Tuesday.
The rain and flooding occurred on the 48th anniversary of the legendary Emporia tornado. It killed six people and injured around 200 on a Saturday evening, beginning in the northwest side of town and then moving across northern Lyon County toward Topeka.
Wednesday is also the anniversary of the 1966 Topeka tornado. It killed 17 people, injured more than 500 and prompted the famous warning on television by WIBW's Bill Kurtis: “For God's sake, take cover.”
This year, The Kansas City Star reported at least five small tornadoes may have developed in that area early Wednesday. No injuries were reported.
Morning showers in the Emporia area should clear out during the day Wednesday, with sunshine during the afternoon as well as Thursday.
But then, a level two “slight” severe storm risk returns Thursday night. Damaging winds and locally heavy rain are most likely, the NWS in Topeka advised.
