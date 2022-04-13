Money keeps rolling in for an Americus preschool which has yet to hold its first class.
“The Kansas State Board of Education approved North Lyon County schools for a Kansas Preschool Pilot grant totaling $107,280,” USD 251 Superintendent Robert Blair told the school board Wednesday night.
It’s the third big grant for the planned NLC Early Learning Center in two months. Two grants totaling more than $400,000 were announced in March.
Blair said the new grant money will be utilized to fund everything from salaries and curriculum to transportation and maintenance.
USD 251 was among 41 districts to receive a grant out of 132 which filed requests. The state awarded the district every dollar it requested.
The Early Learning Center has interest. Blair said 20 students have been enrolled for the first classes in August. The district has room for five more.
Preschools can be expensive to build. The board discussed spending $24,529 to add a second restroom, which will double as a storm shelter.
Recent violence was on the mind of several board members Wednesday night.
The group went into executive session to discuss security concerns involved in the purchase of a six-foot chain link fence around and between Northern Heights High School buildings. It ended with the board approving $8,315.61 for the fence.
And during discussion of a five-year capital outlay budget, one board member encouraged Blair: “Don’t skimp on the security cameras.” The budget approved Wednesday night includes $10,000 this term for additional cameras.
Inflation’s effects on the overall district budget came up as well.
“Since the March board meeting, our diesel fuel costs are up 40%. Our utilities are up,” the superintendent said. But he added, “I think we’re OK where we’re at.”
“It’s going to be a tougher budget year, probably,” Board President Matt Horton said. “I think you’ll see discussions over food costs, fuel, transportation.”
Horton noted the expansion of free government-funded lunches in the wake of the coronavirus is likely to end soon.
Blair added that the state education budget still is pending in the Kansas Legislative. Lawmakers return for the final days of the scheduled session Monday, April 25.
