One flood warning remained in Lyon County Thursday morning. But more rain is expected to fall on the region Thursday night.
The National Weather Service reported the Neosho River was 0.5 feet above flood stage at Neosho Rapids. But it is dropping, expected to be back in its banks Thursday evening.
Yet numerous roads still were closed south of Emporia Thursday morning as a flooding precaution. They included Road H from South Avenue to Road 160, Road G south of U.S. 50, and between Roads 155-160, Road 155 west of K-99 and Road 145 west of Neosho Rapids.
The food warning may go away precisely on time for the Emporia area to be in a “slight” risk of severe weather. That's a level-two on the Storm Prediction Center's five-point scale.
“Damaging wind and locally heavy rain appear to be the main hazards,” a briefing from Topeka said. While the worst weather is expected after 1 a.m., the NWS admitted much uncertainty exists about exactly how the storms will pass.
Emporia Municipal Airport wound up with 0.91 inches of rain Wednesday. It's already above three inches for the month, which is more than twice the norm for this early in June.
Cottonwood Falls had a bit more, at 1.03 inches. Madison reported 0.72 inches, while a recording station three miles northwest of Emporia received 0.2 inches.
After the late-night storms move through, Emporia finally may get a break from the wet weather pattern. Daytime sunshine is expected from Friday afternoon through next Tuesday, with highs warming into the 90s beginning Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.