Flood warnings in Lyon County still weren't over Tuesday, as more rain fell and potentially severe weather approached the area again.
The National Weather Service continued an alert for “minor flooding” on the Neosho River near Neosho Rapids. It's expected to reach flood stage during Tuesday morning, then go down.
Minor flooding also remained a concern along the Cottonwood River, after a forecast crest of 23.9 feet, almost one foot above flood stage, occurred around midnight.
The Cottonwood was almost high enough to put water on K-99. While it's expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning, the flood warning remains until Thursday morning.
But Reading reported 1.75 inches of rain overnight. Emporia Municipal Airport only had 0.28 inches at sunrise, while Cottonwood Falls had 0.02 inches..
Lyon County first responders conducted at least one water rescue Monday, after a driver went around a barricade and got stuck in high water on a rural road.
“Do not drive or proceed around a barricade,” the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center advised on Facebook. “They are there for a reason.”
The blockaded areas include Road 150 west of K-99, Road 160 between Road G and South Prairie Street, Road G south of U.S. 50 in the Merrick area and Road A at the Lyon-Chase County line north of U.S. 50.
The Storm Prediction Center adjusted its severe storm lines for Tuesday afternoon, moving the Emporia area up to a level-two ”slight” risk. Wabaunsee County and Manhattan were in a level-three “enhanced:” area on the five-point scale.
“Localized flooding may... be a threat,” an advisory said, along with golf ball-sized hail, winds as high as 80 miles per hour and an isolated tornado.
The storm line is expected to reach Emporia between 1:00-4:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Emporia also is shown in a level-two severe storm area for Thursday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.