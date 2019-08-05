Staples Block Party Saturday and Sunday celebrated back-to-school preparation and teacher appreciation.
Across the nation throughout August, Staples is bringing families, local businesses, students and teachers together.
“We are here to join the Staples Block Party — just a bunch of vendors coming together, having fun for the day,” Becky Morton with Timmerman Cub Scout Pack 45 said.
Morton represented one of about 10 local organizations sharing information, products and activities for Block Party attendees. Vendors included Dynamic Discs, Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention and Nex-Tech Wireless, among others.
Morton said there are four packs and three troops in town, which Emporians may recognize from jerky and popcorn sales.
“I felt honored that [Staples] called me up and said, ‘Hey, come represent your pack and your troop and have fun,’” she said.
Morton shared information about Scouts BSA recruitment day, 7 p.m. Aug. 29. Those interested may visit Timmerman Elementary School, Village Elementary School, Grade United Methodist Church or Sacred Heart Catholic School for recruitment day.
“We are family Scouts, so any child can be in Scouts, now. That was effective this past year,” Mortion said.
Nationally, about 40 percent of Scouts are girls, Morton said.
“It’s good to get kids out and about,” she added. “It’s good to have kids learn. Scouts is big on patriotism and learning the history of our country. It’s also big on outdoors and camping and knots and fishing and all types of activities.”
Many of the vendors were focused on family needs, including Tenisha Baylor’s EK Realty and Norwex booth. Norwex is a microfiber and cleaning product company, aiming to reduce waste and chemicals in the home, making cleaning supplies more eco-friendly and safer for children and pets.
“I’m just hoping to make (community members’) homes a little safer, reduce chemicals, reduce landfill waste, be a little more eco-friendly,” Baylor said.
She was happy for the exposure the Block Party provided.
“I love Norwex products,” she said. “The window cloth and the envirocloth and the dusting mitt are my three favorite products.
“[Norwex] reduces your cleaning time. By using the envirocloths, you’re reducing paper towels, as well. A family of four, on average, can save about $600 a year using Norwex products.”
Korie Mares, the Print and Marketing Center supervisor for Staples and a Pink Zebra independent distributor, was also excited to be sharing her safe products with Block Party attendees. Pink Zebra is a soy-based fragrance product, which is safer for children and animals than comparable chemical-based fragrance products. Mares said it is also a good product for those with sensitive fragrance allergies.
“I’m hoping that we can spread this all around Emporia,” Mares said. “It will be good for the community, because it’s only soy-based, so it’s not going to harm anybody or anything. Instead of using the other products, I would rather them use this, because it will be better for the whole community.”
Mares said it was fun to be at her workplace but presenting the work she does outside of Staples. She has worked at Staples for three years.
“I love the Print and Marketing Center,” she said. “When somebody orders something, and I create their project for them, that is very exciting, and it makes me happy to see them happy that they liked how I created it.”
Another Staples employee who presented the work he does from home was Alan Meinholdt. He showed hand-made wooden pens. Meinholdt uses wood scraps from other wood projects that he does or scraps from local sawmills to make his unique pens. Such pens were accessorized with miniature hourglasses, cat figures, a bullet, parts of a pool cue and more.
“It can be a creative world, if you think about it,” he said about both the creativity of making the pen itself and with what the pen can create.
Staples employee Kate Smith said she is a big fan of the cat pen. Smith got to experience her coworkers outside of their normal work environment at the Block Party.
As a student herself, she said she appreciates the employee discount she receives at Staples. The notebooks are her favorite product, being an English major. Teachers who visit Staples received a gift from the company of a notebook, a pen, a thank you card and a $5 Staples gift card.
Because Emporia is home to The Teachers College, Smith said this Staples location was taking the Block Party fairly seriously.
“Since it is back-to-school, we have Bingo and a raffle going on,” she said. “It’s Staples’ way of giving back to the community and help[ing] celebrate coming back to school.”
Children were able to participate in Bingo, receiving a bag for completing the game. Staples raffled off a printer and paper shredders.
“Wanting to be a teacher myself, I like having other teachers come in and talk about what they do,” she said. “Seeing people passionate about everything … even kids who come in and seeing their excitement and telling me about the teachers that they have, it’s great. I love it.”
Staples General Manager Mike Pettibone said Staples is rebranding to focus more on community. The Block Party is an example of how Staples brings both employees and customers together to illustrate the interconnectedness of the community and how Staples aims to provide everyone with what they need.
“Staples is here for them (the community),” Pettibone said. He said he values Staples’ commitment to community.
“I think [Staples] shows that businesses in the town are here for the town, not just a retail establishment where they make money,” he said. “We’re here to help people.”
Pettibone said it was fun to see the parking lot full of people coming to Staples. Being a disc golfer himself, he was excited to watch kids practice tossing discs at the Dynamic Discs area in the parking lot.
Having many of his employees set up booths to showcase the other work they do was a unique addition the event.
“Local people can come set up in the parking lot and show people what they do,” he said. “I love everything about the place (Staples and Emporia).”
Pettibone lives in Kansas City and commutes to Emporia for his job.
“That’s my dedication for this community,” he said.
