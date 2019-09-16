The 18th annual Great American Market drew thousands of people downtown on Saturday to shop, eat and mingle.
More than 150 vendors lined Commercial Street offering crafts, antiques, collectibles, artwork, clothes, food and everything in between.
Jim and Robin Gurney are regular attendees at the market. They enjoy finding treasures at the booths, and this year was no exception. Arms laden with vintage signs, brand name jeans and an antique brick mold, they paused to comment on their day so far.
“We ate breakfast here and we’re planning to eat lunch here,” Jim Gurney said. “It’s a full day for us, visiting all the different booths. We love seeing the variety of things people bring to sell.”
“We’ve been back to the truck three times already [to drop off purchases] and we still haven’t seen everything,” Robin Gurney said.
Further down the street, a crowd gathered around a quartet of cellists performing in front of the Emporia Symphony League booth. As the four talented musicians finished their performance, suddenly an entire orchestra appeared. This was the first of two flash mobs organized by Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills, the nonprofit organization which sponsors the Emporia Symphony’s annual pops concert and children’s concert.
The first flash mob was a performance of Ravel’s “Bolero” by the Emporia Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Ramiro Miranda. An hour later, a second flash mob was presented by the Emporia High School Chamber Orchestra, directed by orchestra director Riley Day.
Kim Davis, owner of Emporia Flea Market and Antiques, brought many items from her storefront at 2705 W. US Highway 50 as well as a few items purchased specifically for the Great American Market.
The curated collection included antique furniture, dishes, luggage, tools and jewelry.
While Kim talked with customers on one side of the booth, husband Kelly Davis answered questions and talked about the history of various pieces on the other side. The booth was particularly popular thanks to the free ice cold lemon water, iced tea and candy available to hot, tired shoppers.
“We’re here to see people, keep them hydrated and sell a few things in between,” Kelly Davis said.
Casey Woods, Director of Emporia Main Street, which organizes the Great American Market, reflected about another successful event in a Facebook post. Acknowledging and thanking all who helped plan, execute and clean up afterward, he said the event is more than just a collection of vendors; it is an incubator for entrepreneurs.
“The market plants the seeds of entrepreneurship in our region,” Woods said. “It helps unique businesses grow their concepts while conducting valuable market research. Entrepreneurs are developed, not recruited. The people that helped Emporia Main Street with this year’s Great American Market are planting trees whose shade they may never sit in. They are helping develop our next generation of businesses.”
