To demonstrate their leadership and high-level of personal commitment and heartfelt desire to give back to Emporia State University and its students, faculty and programs, the Newman Regional Health Medical Staff committed $29,000 to advance the University.
The commitment was made in the form of an outright gift of $10,000 and an additional pledge of $19,000 to be gifted over five years, beginning Jan. 2020, for Emporia State University’s Pre-Medical Fellowship program.
“In accordance with our goal of supporting the Emporia medical community, the physicians of Newman Regional Health have decided to supplement the Pre-Medical Fellowship with Emporia State University,” Dr. Alana Longwell, member of the Newman Regional Health Medical Staff and past President said. “We recognize the need to educate future physicians and recognize our responsibility in doing so. We also wish to give back to the Emporia community and our patients by partnering with ESU in this endeavor.”
Emporia State University’s Pre-Medical Fellowship was born in 2017, with a number of ESU alumni medical professionals and friends who share a common goal: to recruit exceptional incoming freshmen and support them in their pursuit of being admitted to medical school.
To be considered for this scholarship, applicants must be an incoming freshman, be a graduate of a Kansas high school, and have declared their intent to follow the pre-medical track in preparation for medical school. The successful applicant will receive a prestigious $10,000 fellowship, payable as $2,500 per year for four years.
Currently, Emporia State University has two students on campus that were awarded the fellowship in 2019, Kynzie Underwood and Peyton Kitchens. Amaya Svendblad, a senior at Salina Central High School, is the third student to receive the fellowship during a signing ceremony on Feb. 26.
Dr. Bryce Heitman, physician for Newman Regional Health Medical Partners Family Medicine, attended the signing on behalf of the Newman Regional Health Medical Staff and said, “It was an honor to represent the medical staff of Newman Regional Health in awarding this scholarship to a very worthy candidate and we look forward to continuing to support this wonderful program at ESU.”
