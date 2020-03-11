LEBO — Dwayne Paul and the Lebo Wolves feel so much more prepared for this moment.
Last year, Paul's first at Lebo, the Wolves were thrilled to reach the 1A State Tournament, but made a quick exit in the opening round, falling in a 44-41 heartbreaker.
Collectively, the group certainly hopes to stick in Dodge City a bit longer this time around.
"We have work that still needs to be done," Paul said to a gathering of community members who gathered at the Lebo High gymnasium on Monday evening. "We have unfinished business. It's not about getting revenge, it's about the team getting better."
The Wolves and their 22-3 record enter this year's tournament as the fourth-seed and will play Coldwater-South Central at 8:15 tonight in the first round. A victory would mean a semifinal appearance at the same time on Friday evening.
"Anytime you make an appearance in the state tournament at the high school level, it gets no better than that," Paul said. "Everyone just wants to give themselves a chance to win a championship and the first step to doing that is getting there."
It is the first time recent memory that Lebo has reached state in consecutive years.
The Wolves hope that the brief taste they got last year will allow them to spend more time at the table enjoying the feast this go around.
"It's great for us," junior Devan McEwen said. "We've been working toward this all year. We knew we wanted to get back to Dodge after our tough loss there last year and we've been putting the work in every day."
In addition to last year's postseason run, Lebo has had a number of battles with ranked opponents this year.
Paul said that level of competition likely exceeds what a other teams have dealt with.
"I don't know much about the teams they played, I just know about the teams we played and I feel in my mind that not a lot of teams have been challenged like we have and played almost double-digit top-10 teams in the state from 1A and 2A," he said. "Between playing Madison three times, Olpe three times, Lyndon on down the line, we played every style. We got up-and-down (the court), we grinded games out, we played people with bigs, we played people with guards. I feel that we're ready. We'll prepare, we'll do scout, but it'll be more about us and how we prepare and what we do."
The spread between the two teams is slight, just two victories separating the two teams.
"I knew our margin for error was small last year," Paul said. "(Now) all our guys this year are bigger, stronger, faster, you add Landon (Grimmett), the way Andrew (Bailey)'s playing this year, Kyle Reese is a much bigger threat this year ... it just goes down the line. We're a year older, a year stronger."
And a year hungrier.
"I think we're going to show up ready to play," McEwen said. "(We want to) win it, win it all."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.