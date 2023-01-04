A Cottonwood Falls man is accused of domestic violence and possessing illegal drugs.
A statement from the Chase County Sheriffs Office Tuesday night said Brian Smith, 57, was arrested on Oak Street around 3 p.m. It followed a reported domestic disturbance.
Smith was booked on four counts: domestic battery, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. A decision on charges will be up to the county attorney.
The statement did not say if the incident left anyone injured.
