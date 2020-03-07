Sophia Glanville is arguably the Wonder Woman of Cottonwood Falls.
At 15 years old, Glanville lives her life to the fullest literally and figuratively. She has been involved in countless activities and organizations while still making time to stop and smell the flowers.
She is currently a sophomore at Chase County Junior/Senior High School and participates in Spanish Club, Future Business Leaders of America, cross country, wrestling, golf, Voices choir, 4H and the Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church.
“Most of the things I do, I do feel I am passionate about,” Glanville said.
She said she got involved in many of the activities because she would offer to help at school and community events she heard were happening.
“This community has done so much for me, so I feel like I need to pay it forward,” she said.
Because of the variety of interests and activities, Glanville gets to become familiar with a wide range of community members — one of her favorite things about being involved, she said. She vows to be kind to everyone she meets and understands the importance of compromising when she may not see eye-to-eye with someone.
“People do need help in the world,” she said, “and there has to be people out there that are willing to provide the help that others need — volunteering and getting active in the community you’re a part of.”
She said whether someone lives in the city or the country, this will be true. Glanville’s family members help however they can and have been supportive of all of her endeavors, though they sometimes express that perhaps Glanville is over-involved.
“They’re really supportive in whatever I do,” she said. “If I need help, they’ll help me. If there’s anything I need, they’ll get it for me.”
Additionally, she extends her gratitude to the tight-knit Chase County community for always lifting her up and backing her pursuits. Glanville has some friends involved with 4H and a lot of friends and community support for her Student of the Year fundraiser competition with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
One goal of the competition is to raise as much money as possible in seven weeks, ending today. The other goal is to teach students lessons on organization, entrepreneurship and leadership skills. Glanville has practiced all of these during her recent fundraising events at Ad Astra and the Flint Hills Community Church.
“Cancer just sucks,” she said.
She is still tender by the recent loss of Nancy Griffin, a community member who died from cancer last week. Glanville described Griffin as kind, generous and a wonderful lady.
Glanville said the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society created a medicine that helped her grandmother through pre-ovarian cancer after Glanville’s mother was born. The Society researches a variety of cancers and treatment options.
She is still accepting online donations at: events.lls.org/mid/soywichita20/sglanville.
As Glanville continues her high school career, she looks forward to the Principles of Engineering class that she will take her senior year. In that class, she will explore how to solve a variety of problems through engineering projects, like using a 3D printer. She thinks she might be interested in studying engineering at Kansas State University, though she is also interested in interior design.
In her free time or to decompress, Glanville enjoys listening to music and drawing. Overall, she said she is happy and will continue doing what she loves.
Whatever life holds for her ahead, she ventures “to make an impact with the time that I have on Earth.”
