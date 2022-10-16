Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the next weather concern is a possible freeze.
The Emporia area is part of a widespread “freeze watch” issued across eastern Kansas for late Monday night and Tuesday morning. The forecast low in Emporia is 26 degrees, with Tuesday night even colder at 24.
Cottonwood Falls came close to its first freeze of the season Friday and Saturday mornings, with lows of 34. Emporia Municipal Airport dropped to 37 Saturday.
National Weather Service records show since 2000, the mean date for Emporia’s first freeze has been October 23. Last year, it didn’t happen until the day after Veterans Day.
The seven-day forecast for Emporia Sunday afternoon had no mention of rain, adding to a serious dry period across the region.
The federal government’s latest Drought Monitor report shows Emporia slightly below a boundary line for level-one “moderate drought” and the higher-level “severe” stage.
Yet the report concludes only 16.4% of Lyon County land is in severe drought. It’s unclear how that was computed.
The report adds that Lyon County had the “sixth driest September on record, over the past 128 years.” Rainfall was 2.88 inches below normal.
Emporia Municipal Airport, which only keeps statistics from 1950, had 1.06 inches of moisture last month. The total last Tuesday and Wednesday there was 0.14 inches.
Chase County also has a mix of moderate and severe drought. The Drought Monitor indicates that county had the 12th driest September on record.
But the rainfall total was higher there last week, with Cottonwood Falls receiving 0.32 inches. A recording station three miles northwest of Emporia had 0.33 inches.
The drought remains at its worst to the south, in Greenwood County. Fall River State Park is included in 11% of the county under a top-level “exceptional drought,” where fish kills can happen and wildfires are a risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.