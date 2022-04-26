Counselors were on duty at Lebo High School Tuesday, after a male student died in what the principal calls “a tragic situation.”
“It was an off-campus incident,” USD 243 Superintendent Corey Reese confirmed Tuesday morning.
"It was nothing that happened at the school," a Coffey County Sheriff's Office staff member said earlier.
A letter from Principal Duane Ford was posted on the USD 243 Monday night. It does not name the student or reveal any circumstances about what happened.
“Any further information is probably going to have to come through the family or local law enforcement,” Reese said. But the Sheriff's Office indicated it did not plan to issue a statement.
“Our Crisis Response Team met this afternoon to help our students with this loss. Staff and students were informed,” Ford wrote. He added that both Lebo churches have been notified, so they could offer counseling.
Reese said Tuesday that counselors will be on-site “as long as there is a need.”
Reese posted that school personnel learned about the death Monday afternoon. A “media blackout” at the high school was imposed then.
The Lebo High School Booster Club announced that its awards night at the gymnasium is still scheduled for Tuesday evening.
