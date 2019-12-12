Village Elementary students have been busy raising money for Pennies for Patients.
Wednesday morning they were excited to present a check to Village Instructional Strategist Diana Hirt,whose grandson is fighting cancer. The Hirt family will receive $1,619.76 and the Pennies for Patients organization will receive $900 to support additional families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.