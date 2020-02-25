St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Strong City is in the midst of constructing a new parish hall.
K Construction of Alta Vista set out to build the hall about five weeks ago, and it, along with the interior workers, are making steady progress. The whole outside is framed, and work on the trim and HVAC system are well underway.
“We’re a big Christian company,” Site Supervisor Dustin Liddick said, “so the fact that we can help and build parish halls and churches for communities is great.”
Though the weather has made construction a little challenging, the hall is still on track to be completed within the next six months. The hall is significantly larger than the existing one.
“It came along pretty quick, so far,” Liddick said.
The parish raised 50 percent of the construction cost and was able to borrow the other 50 percent from the Wichita Catholic Diocese. The parish will pay off the loan monthly, over the course of eight to 10 years. Funds for those payments are raised by the parish through individual monthly payments, other donations and fundraisers.
“We definitely believe in the Lord, and He’s blessed us with being able to put this up for Him. It’s always fun,” Liddick said.
