Long-range heat forecast - 7.26.22.

This map shows the chances for above or below-normal temperatures between August 2-8. Emporia is in the potentially hottest zone.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

The latest heat wave in the Emporia area is finished. But summer heat is far from over.

A long-range forecast from the government's Climate Prediction Center shows an 80% chance of above-normal temperatures during the first week of August. There's also a greater than 50% chance of below-normal rainfall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.