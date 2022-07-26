The latest heat wave in the Emporia area is finished. But summer heat is far from over.
A long-range forecast from the government's Climate Prediction Center shows an 80% chance of above-normal temperatures during the first week of August. There's also a greater than 50% chance of below-normal rainfall.
For now, the temperature is cooler and the chance for rain is legitimate. But some area farmers may be thinking about the big rain that got away.
Emporia Municipal Airport reported a mere 0.02 inches of rain Monday. But there may have been a glitch with the equipment, as “heavy rain” reported around 5 a.m. led to no recorded measurable moisture.
A station three miles northwest of Emporia received a half-inch of rain Monday. Cottonwood Falls had only 0.1 inches, while parts of Shawnee County received 5.6 inches.
The risk of rain remains in the Emporia area through Sunday, with a 70% chance for storms after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday afternoon should provide a mostly sunny break from the pattern.
The Emporia airport had a high temperature of 85 degrees Monday, making it the coolest day in more than three weeks.
