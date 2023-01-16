Lyon County Crime Stoppers is seeking details on a theft in Americus.
The Casey's General Store at 404 Main Street was targeted during the weekend of January 7-8. A statement on social media does not give details on exactly what was stolen.
People with information about the crime could receive a reward of as much as $1,000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273, visiting P3Tips.com online or using the P3 smartphone app.
