North Lyon County schools are closed this week for spring break. But the school board will have a study night.
The USD 251 board called a special work session for Monday at 5:30 p.m. One main issue will be how to prioritize several large expenditures over the next five years.
Superintendent Robert Blair says one immediate priority should be a new roof for North Lyon County Elementary School. But he said Wednesday night that the bids received for the work left him with “sticker shock.”
The low bid was $366,546. The district's original five-year plan had the work estimated at $120,000.
Blair wants to make room for the roof work by postponing window and door replacement until the 2023-24 fiscal year. That work is estimated at $100,000. But he warned part of that is included in an even bigger need.
“Probably, to replace HVAC on both campuses and windows on both campuses, you're probably looking at... $6-7 million,” Blair said. “That's a need the district is going to have in the very near future.”
The potentially good financial news for the district is that the budget should be bigger.
Blair projects the general fund for next fiscal year will be above $3 million, or about $91,600 more than this fiscal year.
No action on capital budget items is expected at Monday's meeting, as it is a study session. The board's next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 13.
