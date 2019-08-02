Special to The Gazette
Emporia State University Department of Music starts its String Camp Monday.
It runs from August 5 - 9. Held in Beach Music Hall, the camp is for students ages 7-18 who play violin, viola, cello and bass. The camp philosophy is based on a holistic approach that focuses on introducing concepts to gain proficiency in several key areas of musical development, such as musicianship (music theory, sight singing, rhythm and meter, etc), string techniques, solo and ensemble playing.
There are two student divisions in the ESU string camp. The Bumblebee division is for ages 7-10, who will have camp from 9 a.m. - noon. The Hornet division is for ages 11-18, who will have camp from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. For more information, visit emporia.edu/music.
For businesses or individuals who would like to help the camp financially, contact Ramiro Miranda at rmiranda@emporia.edu, or call 620-341-5431.
