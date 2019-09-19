A color run, planetarium show and football game are just some of the fun activities on the Emporia State University campus to celebrate Family Day 2019 on Saturday.
The fun begins with the Nitty Gritty Tie Dye Run through the campus. Check-in and pre-race activities for the 5K run begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. The run takes off at 9:30 a.m. from the Student Recreation Center on the north end of campus. As participants run, they are splashed with color and will finish the race with a gigantic “Color Party.”
Wear a white T-shirt to make best use of all the colors. The entry fee for the run is $25 for adults, and $15 for ESU students and youth (17 and under). For an additional $10, community members can receive an ESU football game ticket for ESU versus University of Nebraska at Kearney and lunch and drink at the Watering Hole before the game.
Registration is online at emporia.edu/recsport/events/nitty-gritty.html. Proceeds benefit Camp Alexander, Emporia Childcare and Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Before the football game kicks off in the afternoon, Peterson Planetarium in Science Hall will show its Full Dome Show from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit emporia.edu/physci/planetarium.
Finally, kickoff is 2 p.m. for the football game between Emporia State and University of Nebraska at Kearney. During halftime, the family of Gene and Betty Plank will be honored as the 2019 Hornet Heritage Family. Ticket information is available online at emporiastatetickets.universitytickets.com/w/default.aspx.
