More than 50 veterans and active military were recognized through the gift of quilts Saturday morning at the Clint Bowyer Community Building.
At a standing-room-only event, emotions were concentrated on gratitude as quilts were presented and gifted individually. The Emporia Regional Quilt Guild, boy scouts and KVOE General Manager Ron Thomas welcomed the audience.
“Thank you to our vets,” Thomas began. “Over 100,000 quilts have been distributed nationwide (since this event originated)… These quilts are appreciation of the service that you gave to our country … When you wrap your quilt around you, think of it as a big hug, a big, huge hug from your community.”
Quilts of Gratitude began in 2010 as a response to wanting to recognize local veterans. The guild formerly participated nationally, but wanted to celebrate local veterans.
“It’s heartwarming to watch the veterans get it,” guild member Sandy Carnes said about the quilt ceremony.
Local boy scouts handed off the quilts to the veterans with a handshake.
Each veteran’s name and military association was announced. Some highlights of the ceremony included, for the first time, a couple who received a quilt for their involvement in the military.
Rich and Patty Arnold served in the Navy and the Army Reserves, respectively. Another veteran flew in from Honolulu. A 9-year-old girl and her mother and grandmother made a quilt for a family friend. Some quilters who created quilts for the event are not members of the guild, but felt inspired to participate.
“It can get really emotional,” Carnes said about making the quilt, “especially when it’s for someone you know … A quilt says home and warmth, and somebody put their heart into that.”
Many of the guild members have husbands or family members in the military. She said most quilts take 30-40 hours.
Andrew Rivera, currently in the Navy, said receiving the quilt was “a great honor.” His mother-in-law made his quilt.
“It’s good people,” he said about all the veterans, families and friends in attendance. “It’s neat to see all the generations and to be around good people.”
Military personnel ranging from World War II veterans to present day members of the military were recognized.
Rivera is celebrating Veterans Day weekend by spending time with his family. He served 14 years and is about to return to Afghanistan.
Rivera said being a veteran means “sacrifice of time and honor of those that have gone before us and paved the way for the country.”
“We’ve got to preserve our freedoms and preserve our way of life,” he said.
Prior to the ceremony, the quilts are displayed in the Emporia Public Library starting at the beginning of October.
To help fund the purchase of quilting materials and events, the guild created a calendar of photos from some of the its events. The calendar also recognizes a guild member who died last year before finishing her quilt for a veteran; the other members of the guild completed the quilt.
Next for the guild is to keep making quilts and perhaps do quilting workshops. To make a donation, contact Rosetta Fields at 8paws@cableone.net.
