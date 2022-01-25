Seven area agencies and groups will receive grants this week from the Emporia Community Foundation.
The foundation announced Monday that it's awarding a total of $25,000 to what it considers innovative projects and programs which meet community needs. The selections were based on applications submitted last September.
The largest grant check will be for $5,500. The Hartford Park Revitalization Project plans to use that money to replace picnic tables.
Family Promise of the Flint Hills will receive $5,000 to provide beds and “welcome home” packs for homeless families.
Related to that, United Way of the Flint Hills is in line for $5,000 for the Emergency Housing Project.
Other grant recipients are Project Playscape, to build splash pads at Americus Jones Park; Communities in Schools of Mid-America to provide student needs; the City of Lebo to light basketball and tennis courts; and Logan Avenue Elementary School for a “Sonday Let's Play Learn” system.
The grant checks will be presented Wednesday.
