Federal, state and local officials are preparing for a one-day safety drill next week at the Wolf Creek Generating Station.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be part of what's being called a “routine exercise” Wednesday, August 31. Coffey County authorities will be involved as well.
“The exercise is required every two years to test state and local radiological emergency preparedness and response plans,” a FEMA statement said.
Emergency facilities will be activated as part of the test. Neosho Rapids Grade School is a designated assembly point in case Wolf Creek needs to be evacuated.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission also will have monitors at the exercise, checking the plant's performance.
A preliminary review of the exercise will take place in a public meeting Friday morning, September 2 at the Coffey County Library in Burlington.
NRC records show Wolf Creek had two “non-cited violations” between April and June. They involved maintenance of a valve and the scoping of a cooling system.
An Evergy spokesman told The Gazette late last year that Wolf Creek is scheduled for a refueling outage this fall. A date for that outage has not been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.