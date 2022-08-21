011719 Wolf Creek

Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant in Coffey County is the second-largest energy producer in Kansas.

 File photo

Federal, state and local officials are preparing for a one-day safety drill next week at the Wolf Creek Generating Station.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be part of what's being called a “routine exercise” Wednesday, August 31. Coffey County authorities will be involved as well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.