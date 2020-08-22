A little pain led to the community’s gain recently in Strong City.
C4 Food Pantry Board President Allison Eidman said a little mishap during a recent distribution day opened those involved with the pantry’s eyes to a way to make a big change for the better.
“We had a resident who was dropping off some food — some donations — and as she was coming up those front steps, there’s like a little lip in the front of the steps and she tripped,” Eidman said. “Of course she had her arms full, so we were afraid she was hurt. So, we said, ‘We really need to do something about that.’”
The incident was enough to put a plan into action that will help make the pantry more accessible to the entire community.
Despite the fact C4 was not able to participate in Match Day last year — it will again this November — Eidman said the organization had received some private donations. That was enough to fund a project to either reconfigure the steps or add a ramp onto the building at 418 Cottonwood St. in Strong City.
The board contacted Darien Centilevre about doing the work, and it was him who thought a ramp would work well on the side door of the property.
“That’s really how it all came together,” Eidman said. “No one had given us a donation specifically for that, but we had funds and we do have some clients who either have a walker or a cane or even one of those ‘wheelie carts.’ We thought that would definitely aid them in getting into the food pantry.”
It likely will be the first of a couple accessibility upgrades at the food pantry. Eidman said currently there is a small, makeshift ramp on the back of the building where organizations such as the Kansas Food Bank take their deliveries. She hopes C4 receives enough funding during Match Day to install a second ramp for a more secure delivery area.
Food pantries such as C4 can have a greater impact on a community than people sometimes realize, according to Eidman. She said it is important to remember that anyone can pick up items at the pantry for whatever reason.
“(There is) a stigma about, ‘Oh, they’re lazy’ or ‘They’re not going out and getting a job,’” Eidman said about the perception some have of food pantries. “I think you’d be shocked to see our clientele. We still have older people that are living on a fixed income or are helping raise grandchildren or even great-grandchildren. I don’t think people realize that.”
People do not have to pick up items every month if they don’t need assistance, and can even just visit the pantry once if the need arises.
C4 Food Pantry had a 30 percent increase in services when COVID-19 first hit Kansas, according to Eidman. Though that has since leveled off, the pandemic has still changed — at least temporarily — the way clients are able to get the items they need.
That includes the fact that the food pantry is not currently open to the public, but a few tweaks have helped keep distribution days going strong.
“We’ve been doing drive-up,” Eidman said. “(C4 Food Pantry Manager) Dawn (Robinson), bless her heart, we have the best manager. We know she and a couple of our volunteers organize boxes — basically takes their orders. It’s definitely been a lot more labor-intensive than in the past. We have fabulous volunteers to help with that, but we’re always looking for more.”
Anyone who wishes to volunteer or learn more about the food pantry can visit the group’s Facebook page or email c4pantry@gmail.com.
