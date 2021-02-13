MATFIELD GREEN — Lynn Smith knows a good love story when she hears one.
As the executive director of Pioneer Bluffs, the historic homestead located 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls along K-177, she’s helped 31 couples celebrate their wedding days since 2015.
But when it comes to love and Pioneer Bluffs, the greatest story comes from Henry and Maud Rogler, the couple that built the farm house and barn more than 100 years ago.
Both Chase County natives, Maud Sauble and Henry Rogler actually met in Manhattan, where Maud was attending Kansas State University. Henry had graduated from Manhattan’s Kansas State Agricultural College in 1898.
“Maud’s father died at a young age and her mother wanted her children to get a college education,” Smith said. “The family had a ranch in Cedar Point that exists today — the Sauble Ranch. So, her mother bought a boarding house in Manhattan.”
It was there, one day, that Henry saw Maud “vigorously sweeping” outside of the boarding house.
“It’s appropriate that they first met doing work, because we know from the history that they had a strong history of doing things together,” Smith said. “They were a team and they shared a strong work ethic.”
They also shared a commitment to education.
Henry proposed to Maud in a letter dated Nov. 20, 1900:
“Dearest Maud,
Your letters always portray and reflect your feeling, and especially so this last one for you are always so open hearted and good, that try as you might to hide it, it always creeps in and while I always feel and sympathize with you, I long for the time when we can put our heads together and tell each other just what we think and feel in ourselves and of others...
Some way I can’t express myself. I ought to be in Manhattan and then I would somehow know what you wanted to do.
You can probably see the trend of my whole letter without any trouble. To be plain do you want to be Mrs. Rogler this coming Xmas or winter, or do as we first agreed? Whichever course you choose will be satisfactory with me. Your ever loving Henry”
But Maud would not marry until she graduated from college. They were married in 1901 at Pioneer Bluffs.
The couple built Maud’s “dream home” on Henry’s family homestead near Matfield Green. The home was complete in 1908, and the couple erected Henry’s “dream barn” in 1915 and the granary/carriage house in 1916.
Together they raised four children — Irene, Wayne, George and Helen — and enjoyed a life full of laughter, respect and strength. All four of the Rogler children graduated from K-State, their education funded by money Maud saved selling eggs from the farm.
“Education was really important to the Roglers,” Smith said, noting it was unusual for the time for a family to be so adamant in sending its girls to college.
Henry was known to have a sense of humor, and to be somewhat of a practical joker. Maud was what Henry referred to as a “goer,” since she was always on the move — with no real distinction between work and play.
“It was said that Maud could unhitch a team of horses faster than Henry,” Smith said. “Henry would tell people that himself. He had a great respect for her.”
Smith said the couple challenged each other in the best ways for all of the years they were together.
Henry and Maud died two months apart in 1972. They had been married for 71 years.
Smith said many of their stories have been preserved through a partnership with K-State’s Chapman Center for Rural Studies.
“True love is not always on display but it’s shown, and they had it,” Smith said. “That’s part of the reason why we do weddings today, to keep that legacy of love alive.”
To learn more about Pioneer Bluffs and the Rogler family, visit www.pioneerbluffs.org.
