A February warm-up is coming to the Flint Hills. But residents should be careful not to make things too hot.
The National Weather Service advised Wednesday that gusty south winds could create “a few hours of very high grassland fire danger” Saturday afternoon.
That advice may seem odd, considering the last few days. The Emporia area has been ice-cold, with Tuesday morning lows of five above in Cottonwood Falls and eight degrees at Emporia Municipal Airport.
Wednesday morning began with an airport temperature of 10 and a wind chill of -3. With Tuesday's high only 26, the temperature hasn't been above freezing in Emporia since Saturday.
Yet the average high in Emporia throughout January was 46, which was nearly five degrees above normal. (Remember when it was 61 on New Year's Day?)
A warming trend should be noticeable Wednesday, with Emporia forecast to reach 39 with sunshine. Mid-40s are expected Thursday, followed by a one-day dip to 41 Friday. By Sunday, the high could hit 60.
Emporia wound up January with 0.99 inches of precipitation. That's seven times more than the total of 0.14 inches in January 2022.
The next chance for rain in Emporia is Monday night.
