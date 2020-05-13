Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Mostly cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.