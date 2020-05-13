Lyon County Public Health recorded zero new test positives and for COVID-19, as reported Wednesday afternoon.
There have been 354 cases in the county since March, including 303 confirmed positives, 51 probable positives and two deaths.
There are currently 74 active cases in the county.
Total recoveries are currently situated at 278.
Statewide, there have been 7,116 cases reported, including 6,431 confirmed and 70 probable cases, across 82 counties. There were 158 deaths reported statewide as of Wednesday afternoon.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
*Chart images forthcoming
