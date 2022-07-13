Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention is relaunching its suicide loss support group this week.
The first meeting will be held from 6 -7 p.m. Thursday at the Lyon County State Bank meeting room, 902 Merchant St. From there, meetings will be the second Thursday of every month at the same time.
“It does take a lot of courage to go, to be vulnerable and tell people your story,” Melissa Owens, executive director of Beacon for Hope, said. “To identify yourself as somebody who’s lost a loved one. But the great thing about this support group is that you’re in a room full of individuals with no judgment because we all know what it’s like.”
A large part of Beacon for Hope is support and education, which is exactly why they hold these support groups. The organization used to hold these support groups regularly but due to lack of attendance they were unable to continue until now.
“We had gotten some interest in the community from community members as well as our counselors around town,” Owen said. “They have contacted us abou, ‘do we have a support group?’ because clients have been asking and community members have been asking.”
The support group is peer to peer meaning that those who participate will be interacting with those who have experienced similar loss. Owen explained that while loss is difficult no matter the circumstances, it is sometimes more helpful to speak with those who have gone through a similar type of loss such as suicide.
“The idea is bringing community member together who have lost loved ones to suicide that kind of feel alone in their journey,” said Owen. “It’s a very different type of loss and when you don’t know somebody who lost someone to suicide it’s hard to connect with others.”
All are welcome to join who are 16 year old or older. They only ask that you call or email before attending at 620.794.2229 or melissa@hopelinks.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.