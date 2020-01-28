Emporia State University President Allison Garrett was elected vice chair of the NCAA Division II Presidents Council at the conclusion last week of the NCAA's annual meeting. Garrett joined the Presidents Council at its April 2017 meeting.
"It has been my privilege to serve on the Division II Presidents Council for the past two years, and I am honored to be selected by my colleagues to serve as the vice chair," said Garrett.
According to the NCAA, the DII Presidents Council is the division's highest governing body. Members of the council set the strategic direction for every aspect of Division II, division finances and the administration of championships.
"I have found the work with the NCAA to be an enormously fulfilling way to serve student-athletes at Emporia State and around the country," said Garrett, who noted the focus of NCAA Division II on fostering a balanced approach in which student-athletes learn and develop through their academic pursuits, civic engagement and athletic competition.
"At Emporia State and all Division II member institutions, we want our student-athletes to continue playing the sports they love while earning an education that will let them achieve their dreams," she added.
In addition to serving as the vice chair of the Presidents Council, Garrett will also serve as the chair of the Division II Planning and Finance Committee.
Garrett is the second Emporia State president to serve on the DII presidents council. Kay Schallenkamp, ESU's 14th president from 1997 to 2006, served as chair of the DII Presidents Council from 2003-04.
NCAA Division II includes more than 300 colleges and universities. Emporia State sponsors 15 NCAA Division II sports with 10 competing in NCAA National Championships during Garrett's tenure as ESU president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.