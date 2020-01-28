Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.