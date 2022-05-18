Heavy rain from thunderstorms left at least five Lyon County roads underwater early Wednesday, and a flood warning was issued across the county through Friday morning.
The Kansas Department of Transportation decided at midday to close K-99 from Interstate 35 north to mile marker 113 due to rising waters.
A revised warning from the National Weather Service in Topeka shortly before noon said Dunlap will have afternoon flooding as rivers and streams rise.
The Neosho could crest in the Americus area at 26.2 feet around midnight. That's 0.8 short of the point where Americus Road floods south of town.
The Marais Des Cygnes River in eastern Lyon County remained under a flood warning until midnight. It was at flood stage near Reading Wednesday morning, but rose to two feet above it by 11 a.m.
Earlier in the day, the NWS said “moderate flooding is forecast” on the Neosho River. It was one foot below flood stage at Prairie Street in Emporia Wednesday morning, but is forecast to reach five feet above flood stage by midnight.
Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies reported high water covered the 1200 block of Road 170, Road 140 between Roads J and K, Road J in that same area, Road N between Roads 150 and 160 and Road 150 east of there.
Barricades were set up as a precaution on several other roads south and east of Emporia. The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center maps showed Americus Road (Road F) was partially flooded south of Road 235.
Someone living five miles west-northwest of Bushong reported four inches of rain from the overnight. A recording station three miles northwest of Emporia received 2.75 inches of rain, while Council Grove had 2.8 inches.
Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 1.72 inches of rain. Hartford had 1.68 inches by 6:30 a.m. Farther south, Madison had 0.95 inches.
NWS radar estimated much of northern Lyon County and Council Grove received between three and four inches of rain overnight. The Emporia area received two to three inches, while parts of Morris County had five inches.
The Emporia area forecast shows no more rain until Friday night. Three days of sunshine should peak with a high Thursday of 91 degrees.
