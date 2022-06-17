With gas prices at record highs, even short trips in small towns can bring second thoughts. But Cottonwood Falls has a new way to save a drive.
“It is an option that will allow people to pay from home, without having to have a check or cash and coming into the office,” City Clerk Bree Larkin said.
The city added online utility bill paying to the city website in early June. Larkin said it will be available for July consolidated payments of water, sewage and trash.
“We’ve had quite a few people ask for it,” Larkin noted. “We want people to have the option to pay in multiple ways that work for the best for them.”
The goal is to make things more convenient for Cottonwood Falls residents, as well as homeowners who live outside town. But there could be a financial benefit for the city as well.
“It will save the city, I’m hoping, in the long run, some money,” Larkin said. The savings could come in notices to residents about delinquent bills.
Payments can be made on a standard computer or smartphone. From the city homepage, hover over the “municipal services” tab. Then click on “municipal utilities” and look for the “online payments” button near the bottom of the page.
Cottonwood Falls contracted with Doxo for the secure online payment program. A statement from Doxo said payments with credit or debit cards can be free if customers link their bank accounts to a Doxo account.
But critics of the third-party bill paying service warn users can face extra fees in some cases.
Doxo calls itself the nation’s largest bill pay network, with more than 120,000 agencies and businesses serving more than seven million users.
Larkin announced in April that a box for making water payments would be set up at the Cottonwood Falls Senior Center.
Larkin added that the city is working to put more items online, such as complaint forms. Minutes from this year’s City Council meetings can be reviewed on the city website as well.
