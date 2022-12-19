What appeared to be smoky trouble in Americus early Monday really was something else.
“It was a sump pump that malfunctioned and got smoke in the house,” Bill Harmon with the Americus Fire Department said.
An alert was issued around 3 a.m. to 502 Walnut.
“The sump pump may have caught on fire,” Harmon said, but nothing was damaged beyond that. No one was injured.
In general, sump pumps can be vulnerable to overheating when water levels rise.
