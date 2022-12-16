Monday morning in Emporia could be a bit like Sunday's World Cup soccer final in Qatar.
Except the star from Argentina spells his last name “Messi.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday morning in Emporia could be a bit like Sunday's World Cup soccer final in Qatar.
Except the star from Argentina spells his last name “Messi.”
A 20% chance for rain and snow is forecast between midnight and noon Monday, as another cold front moves through. And this should be a really, really cold front.
The National Weather Service puts the Emporia in a zone which has an 80-90% chance of below-normal temperatures between December 21-25.
So what's “normal”? At Emporia Municipal Airport, the normal extremes on December 23 are a high of 42 degrees and a low of 23. Thursday's high was below that at 37, with 36 recorded in Cottonwood Falls.
The highs will be barely above freezing Friday, then 45 with sunshine Sunday, But the NWS forecast has a low next Tuesday night of eight, followed by one above zero Wednesday night.
A slight chance of snow also is in the forecast for next Wednesday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.