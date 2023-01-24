A long wait for drivers in southern Lyon County ended Tuesday.
“Road 75... is now OPEN!!” Juanita Brown with the Lyon County Highway Department announced in an email.
Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 6:25 pm
She's referring to the bridge renovation on Olpe-Hartford Road between Road N and Road P. A variety of factors turned the work into a 10-month marathon.
When the department closed the bridge last March, a statement from the county said the shutdown would last “until the project is completed.”
That statement was too vague and the wait too long for some people. So in mid-September, the Road 75 project east of Olpe became a “Because You Asked” question.
“Hopefully by the end of December,” County Engineer Chip Woods said then, depending on weather and materials. That turned out to be about three weeks too optimistic.
Woods cited a variety of difficulties that he faced in renovating the bridge. They ranged from supply chain issues in purchasing piling to a county staffing shortage to do the work.
The newly renovated bridge has three spans and cost $200,000 to improve.
But as the Highway Department gave in one part of Lyon County Tuesday, it took away in another.
“Road 385 west of Road H... is closing for some repairs,” Brown said. It's a dead-end road northwest of Allen. Brown did not say how long those repairs would last.
