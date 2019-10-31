It was a Saturday to remember for Tom Kirchoff of Emporia.
Not only did he get to watch his beloved Kansas State Wildcats knock off fifth-ranked Oklahoma, but Kirchoff also won a $90,000 Ford vehicle of his choice in the Kansas Lottery’s Triple Motor Mayhem Finale Event in Manhattan.
“I’ve been a Kansas State fan since 1969, and winning here on the field was so incredible,” Kirchoff said. “My heart was pounding and my eyes got so big! I can’t believe I’m the winner, it is so awesome.”
As the winner, Kirchoff gets his choice of vehicle: a 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCab, 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible, or a 2019 Ford Expedition XLT. This Grand Prize Package is valued at $90,000.
“I’m split right now between the Ford Raptor and the Ford Expedition,” Kirchoff said. “I’ve got a lot to think about, because they’re both great vehicles with different advantages. I’m still not sure which one I’ll take.”
While not everyone could win a new vehicle, none of the finalists went home empty-handed. The nine other finalists all won a cash prize, including one $10,000 winner.
To become a finalist in the event, players entered their non-winning $10 Triple Motor Mayhem instant scratch tickets into PlayOn. There were 50,243 entries into the promotion. There is still one top prize left in the $10 Triple Motor Mayhem instant scratch game. You could win a Ford vehicle of your choice instantly.
Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.
