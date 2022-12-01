Stolen El Dorado dog found near Swope Park

A dog that disappeared in El Dorado wound up in Cottonwood Falls Thursday morning. Now authorities want to know how it got there.
A notice from the Chase County Sheriff's Office said the animal was reported stolen to El Dorado Police Wednesday night. It was located “around Swope Park.” Details of the discovery are not yet clear.
