Two drivers were involved in a vehicle accident just before noon on Monday.
The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Merchant Street, collided with a smaller Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, eastbound on Fifth Avenue. The smaller truck then veered across the street and collided with a parked Volkswagen Beetle on Fifth Avenue.
The driver of the S-10 is believed to have had a prior medical condition and was unconscious when emergency crews arrived. He was transported. No wreck-related injuries were reported.
The driver of the Silverado was unharmed. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.