I-35 Burlingame - 1.25.23

This was how the snow looked at Interstate 35 and Burlingame Road before dawn Wednesday.

 Courtesy KanDrive.org

Tuesday night's snowfall in Emporia was slightly more than the last one.

A recording station at the northwest edge of Emporia had 1.5 inches at 4:30 a.m. Cottonwood Falls had 0.01 inches of precipitation, which is well below one inch of snow.

