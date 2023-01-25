Tuesday night's snowfall in Emporia was slightly more than the last one.
A recording station at the northwest edge of Emporia had 1.5 inches at 4:30 a.m. Cottonwood Falls had 0.01 inches of precipitation, which is well below one inch of snow.
“There may still be a few slick spots on roads, driveways and sidewalks,” an advisory from the National Weather Service around 6:40 a.m. said.
Several school districts outside Emporia delayed the start of classes by two hours. Chase County was an exception, opening on time.
Locations to the south and west had a bit more snow. One location in eastern Cowley County had three inches. Goddard, west of Wichita, reported two inches Wednesday morning.
A winter weather advisory was in effect for the entire area until 9 a.m. But forecasters in Topeka ended it early.
Yet as the storm moves on, the cold will not be gone. Emporia will have only a few hours above freezing between now and Friday morning.
Winds could gust as high as 25 miles per hour Wednesday, with the wind chill dropping to nine early Thursday.
Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.11 inches of precipitation Tuesday, including rain and snow. Another 0.07 inches was recorded between midnight and 6 a.m.
Wednesday's snow came exactly one year after a more ferocious storm struck western Kansas, leaving 27 inches on Mount Sunflower in 14 hours. The snow did not melt for more than a week.
More details will be posted on EmporiaGazette.com as warranted.
