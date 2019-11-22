Jim Richardson has made making connections his life’s work.
He has since shared the fruits of his labor with a worldwide audience through National Geographic, where he has been a photographer since 1985. His position at the magazine has allowed him to travel the world — he’s been in more than 80 countries — but some of his most poignant photos have been taken in small towns and villages from Cuba, Kansas, to the Xinjiang Province of China.
Thursday, he spoke to students and community members at Emporia State University’s Webb Hall as part of International Education Week. His presentation, titled “One World, Many Stories,” revealed through his photography the connections people have with other times and places that might otherwise seem vastly different than the one in which they live.
“All of us share this vision that whatever mess our world might be in, it doesn’t have to be that way,” said Richardson, a native of Belleville who now lives in Lindsborg. “It’s important for us to set aside a time like this to consider the wider world and our place in it.”
Richardson started to dabble in photography as a child, entering competitions at the fairs in north-central Kansas. He continued to hone his skills with the student newspaper in college. He eventually worked at various newspapers and later freelanced at several well-known magazines. All the while, he wanted to find a way for his pieces to expand the viewer’s worldview.
Going to work for National Geographic has provided him that opportunity many times over.
Richardson showed the audience at ESU photos he has taken at the sites of ancient civilizations such as Fingal’s Cave in Scotland and Machu Picchu in Peru. He pointed out that by observing different features of the landscapes and how structures were built, people today can learn about how the inhabitants viewed the world and their landscape.
“From the times of tribal villages to when they were building these great castles to today, you can see this great expansion on how our lives are changing and how we feel about everything and everyone,” he said.
In his travels today, Richardson is able to see and capture little pieces of how the people in each place and time live. An abandoned vehicle in South Dakota with a tree growing out of it next to a home that looked close to falling down, for example, show there has been a tremendous change in that tiny town.
“The signs reach out to us, almost tug at us to show us that there are other ways of thinking,” he said.
He showed, through his photographs, how people in different cultures celebrate their heritage and cling to some of the same traditions. A photograph of people in Lindsborg wearing clogs and celebrating their Swedish ancestry was followed by residents of Easter Island and Rwanda dressed in native dress and honoring their history.
A photo from Tajikistan showed a group of men sitting in a circle over tea, enjoying each other’s company while sharing the news — and perhaps gossip — of the day. Next, Richardson showed a photo of cowboys on their horses in Sandhills, Nebraska, in a similar circle around a water trough.
“We start seeing these connections that drive us to do something deeper,” he said.
He showed photos of a wheat harvest in western Kansas, followed by farmers harvesting rice and potatoes in China and the Andes Mountains of South America, respectively.
“The same rituals I see in Kansas are the rituals I see at the rice harvest in China and the same rituals I see in the potato harvest in the Andes,” he said.
Richardson has taken several breathtaking photos of landscapes in the Flint Hills to the desert of Utah and the Highlands of Scotland, but some of his favorite work shows the every day lives of people.
He has spent a considerable amount of time chronicling the community of Cuba, Kansas — a town of less than 200 people 70 miles north of Salina. He captured the celebration the town held for its resident doctor when he reached 50 years of practicing in the community, and took a photo of him with hundreds of people he had delivered as babies. He joined in at events like beer races, night-time blindfolded lawnmower racing and a “Rock-a-Thon” rocking chair event that has raised upwards of $28,000 annually for local charities.
Being there for those moments has helped him feel a connection to the people of Cuba, of course, but also to the world at large; knowing many aspects of life in small-town Kansas are not much different than that in China, or anywhere else in the world.
“These little moments have a way of reaching out and making us think different,” he said.
