More than 200 people turned out when St. Marks Lutheran Church hosted its second annual car show Sunday. The event presented approximately 40 cars.
“It’s an opportunity to have fun,” pastor Kent Happel said.
The event presented cars of various builds along with cake walks, a cooking contest, a cornhole tournament, a silent auction and a Hot Wheels ramp race. The event was donation-based and all the proceeds will go to funding the coming year’s random acts of kindness, said Happel.
Some of the past random acts of kindness the church has done include donating pajamas to SOS, providing meals to city workers and providing gift cards that local businesses can use to pay for random customer purchases around Christmas time.
Vicky Lyon, a member of the event committee, said the event was a success and that all are welcome at this event or any other the church hosts.
