Thursday's weather guessing game was how much snow would fall on the Emporia area. Friday's guessing game was how much snow would melt.
Final snow scores from Winter Storm Miles, as reported to the National Weather Service, are
- Five miles southwest of Emporia – nine inches
- Northwest edge of Emporia – eight inches
- Four miles west of Olpe – at least seven inches
- Hartford – 6.25 inches (reported by public on Twitter)
- Near Americus – at least five inches
- Allen – at least four inches
- South of Cottonwood Falls – at least 3.7 inches
- East of Admire – 3.5 inches
- Reading – at least three inches
The big storm covered up the previous Emporia record for the most snow on February 17. That was 0.9 inches in 1973. Emporia Municipal Airport measured 0.25 inches of precipitation.
Bitter cold remained from the storm Friday morning, with a wind chill of six below zero around sunrise.
Snow drifts also could remain a problem for drivers, with some of them one to two feet deep. One Emporia firefighter described the roads in general as snowpacked and slick.
Otherwise, the sky should be sunny every day through Presidents Day Monday. The temperature could get above freezing Friday, with a forecast high of 36 degrees. Readings of 60 or higher are expected Sunday and Monday.
