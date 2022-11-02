Rainfall projections - 11.2.22

This map projects rainfall totals for Thursday night through Saturday. The amount expected in Emporia was reduced Wednesday morning.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

Winds may be more wicked to the west. But people in the Emporia area still need to be cautious with outdoor burning.

“Take care to avoid activities that can spark a fire,” a National Weather Service advisory from Topeka noted Wednesday morning.

