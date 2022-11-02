Winds may be more wicked to the west. But people in the Emporia area still need to be cautious with outdoor burning.
“Take care to avoid activities that can spark a fire,” a National Weather Service advisory from Topeka noted Wednesday morning.
A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 10:31 am
The area is under a “very high fire danger”, with afternoon wind gusts expected as high as 32 miles per hour in Emporia. They could approach 40 in the Salina area.
The biggest concern is along and west of a line from Council Grove to Alma to Seneca.
The predicted line of storms still is on the way. Chase County and western Lyon County remain in a level-one ”marginal” area for severe weather Thursday night.
Emporia now is included in a level-one zone Friday morning. The government's Storm Prediction Center noted a tornado “cannot be ruled out,” but the main concern will be for damaging winds and hail.
If there's any disappointment in Wednesday morning's update, it was in the projected rainfall amount late this week. It's gone down.
Emporia is now in for 1.5 to two inches of rain between Thursday night and Saturday, a revised map showed. The Tuesday forecast indicated three to four inches might fall.
“Generally, the faster movement of the system has resulted in lower rain totals forecast,” forecasters explained.
While Emporia needs plenty of rain to ease drought conditions, too much rain in a hurry could lead to flooding in some places.
Emporia Municipal Airport reached 81 degrees Tuesday, missing the record high of 2016 by only one. The average temperature was 13 degrees above normal for November 1.
The record for Wednesday is 80, and Emporia could get close again. The forecast high is 77. Daily highs should lower to the mid-60s once the rain arrives.
The early forecast for Election Day calls for sunshine with a high of 66.
