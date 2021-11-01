People in Olpe gathered well after midnight on Halloween. Not for a scare, but a show of patriotic support.
The eighth USD 252 Honor Flight left Olpe around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Dozens of people lined up outside the school building to send off 28 military veterans and 28 local guardians.
Videos posted on Facebook showed a procession of motorcycles passing through Emporia. Then a bus went on to Kansas City International Airport. The group will travel from there to Washington, for a day seeing historic sights and memorials in the capital.
Honor Flights stopped across the U.S. last year because of the coronavirus. But the Honor Flight Network allowed them to resume in mid-August. This is Olpe's first since then.
Monday's trip began with all travelers wearing masks. The veterans represent conflicts from Korea to Afghanistan. All of the guardians are volunteers.
The Honor Flights are funded through local donations.
All Olpe residents are enduring their own trial right now. The town remained under a boil water advisory from the state Monday morning, four days after an apparent water main break.
