A successful open house and subsequent community meeting have provided a long list of reasons to save and restore the century old Cottonwood Falls Grade School.
Now the planning group is ready to discuss actions to accomplish this goal.
The planning group, which consists of Lee Anne Coester, Christy Davis, Jenn Laird, Chris Carathers and Mindy Graham, has sorted the community’s suggestions into the following five categories: outdoor space, gymnasium/stage uses, community services, teaching/learning opportunities, and business/housing ideas.
In an upcoming community meeting, planned for Thursday, the discussion will focus on exploring ways to incorporate as many of them as possible into future plans for the property.
The hope is for community members to volunteer to research ideas in order to narrow the lists to those that are most desired and feasible. For example, someone or a group might choose a specific proposed use — such as community gardens, tech center, day care, community kitchen, or activities center. After researching their proposed use, they would report their findings at a subsequent meeting for group discussion aimed at narrowing the proposed list.
The goal is for the restoration to be a “We” project where the “We” is the entire community planning and working together to save our history and to benefit everyone.
The planning group encourages all community members — whether or not they have participated so far — to attend the next meeting on Nov. 21 from 7-8 p.m. at Prairie Pasttimes in downtown Cottonwood Falls.
Contact Lee Anne Coester lacoester@sbcglobal.net or Jenn Laird authenticityinspired@gmail.com with questions or suggestions.
