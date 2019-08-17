After more than a decade of family-centered service for K-State Research and Extension, a mainstay employee is planning to use her upcoming retirement to bring her focus even closer to home.
Over the past 13 years, Family Consumer Science Agent Rhonda Gordon has devoted herself to improving the lives of community members both young and old. It comes naturally to her, she said, seeing as how important the Emporia area has been in her life.
“I grew up in Lyon County,” Gordon said. “I was born and raised here and my family has deep roots in this community. My mom, Ruth Fowler, was actually a county home economist here in Lyon County, so I kinda grew up around extension and I was a 4-H’er all my life, too. We’ve really always been here. I married a guy from Americus, who I met at K-State, and he’s a veterinarian here in town now. We came back to make Emporia home when we both graduated.”
Although her current position comes as no surprise when taking her upbringing into account, Gordon actually came to find her place at K-State Research and Extension in a roundabout way.
After earning her degree in Apparel and Textile Marketing from Kansas State University in 1988, she found it difficult to find a viable job in her chosen field of interest. Gordon worked in the Presbyterian Manor’s marketing department and later as a business manager for Western Motors before deciding to re-enroll in college courses at Emporia State. She graduated in 2004, having earned a degree in Elementary Education.
Gordon’s degree not only resulted in teaching opportunities, but also served to ignite her passion for serving others. After finding a position at the extension office in 2006, Gordon soon found there were many opportunities to aid her hometown community.
“I really wear a lot of different hats for my current job,” Gordon said. “A family consumer science agent is responsible for parenting questions as well as family and child development questions, and that can take a lot of different forms. Some of my main focus in the past has been family finance, and really finances in general, with being the senior health insurance counselor and all the other Medicare counseling we do.”
While the financial aspects of her job are usually more behind-the-scenes, Gordon said it’s not uncommon for her to be recognized — more or less — around town for the work she does in schools. A staple of Gordon’s time at the extension office has involved educating children on the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or “SNAP” for short. The initiative demonstrates the importance of making healthy choices, supports the food budget of needy families and allows elementary-aged children to test and develop their own cooking skills.
“Families are busy, and we don’t eat the same wholesome family meals that we used to,” Gordon said. “With the impact this program has had, kids recognize SNAP. When we go into the classrooms, everybody’s dressed in their purple, K-State SNAP education shirts, so we’re known affectionately by younger students throughout the community as the ‘Purple Ladies.’
“When we ask them lessons they remember as fifth- or sixth-graders transitioning out of the program, they always go back to things like making tortillas in a bag back in second grade, or the bread in a bag from third grade where everybody goes home with a little loaf. It’s fascinating to see them go back and remember those kinds of things.”
In caring for many of Emporia’s families as well as her own, stress can be a natural part of the job. Still, Gordon comes into her office every day with the same motivation, knowing the impact she can make in both seen and unseen ways.
“The people I interact with in this job is what keeps me motivated,” Gordon said. “You have to come into this job each day with a heart of servitude, because it is a service job. You’re helping answer the questions of people that come to you with problems or people that are looking for a needed resource. If I didn’t have a servant’s heart, I don’t think I would have lasted as long as I did in this job.”
Now switching her focus mainly toward her own family — whether through helping her dad with his garden, making quilts with her mom or simply spending more time with her husband and daughters — Gordon hopes her replacement shares the same love for helping Emporia’s families. In the meantime, she suggests the community get to know the other talented extension agents that call Lyon County home.
“The people are what keep us all coming back, I think, and are why we do this job,” Gordon said. “I would encourage everyone to come down here and really familiarize themselves with what all we can do. We have a great staff here that is going to do their best to help answer any questions you may have. It’s a place to find research-based answers, and a lot of our resources aare free or very low cost.
“I really want to thank the community, as well, and all those that helped in some of my great outside partnerships over the years, the Kansas Children’s Service League and the Emporia Recreation Center with Barb Rourk and doing a lot for Walk Kansas in the past. Healthier Lyon County has also been fabulous in their partnership, as well, with bringing lots of helpful things to the community. I want to say ‘thank you’ for letting me be a part of that.”
A retirement reception for Gordon will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lyon County Extension Office, 2632 U.S. Highway 50.
